CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures will make it up into the 90s all across western Massachusetts Wednesday and it looks like the heat and humidity will be sticking around for awhile.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 86 degrees and our average low temperature is 63 degrees. Temperatures will continue to be above average over the next several days.

For the most part, the heat has been off to our west over the last several weeks but now the jet stream is more to the north and that hot weather and humidity are going to be working in our direction and staying with through the weekend.

Precautions to help you deal with the heat and humidity: