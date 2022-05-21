HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The freshest fruits and vegetables grown on Nuestra Raices farmland near the Connecticut River in Holyoke highlighted Saturday’s annual Holyoke Farm Festival in downtown Holyoke.

Customers braved the heat to gain access to the locally grown produce. For years the Latino-based organization has encouraged farming the land by the riverbank into a successful operation that feeds untold numbers of community members.

It was a festive occasion, celebrating the re-opening of La Finca, the urban farm specifically dedicated to serving the Latino community.