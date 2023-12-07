CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekday hours have been extended to drop off donations to the Toys for Tots campaign at 22News.

Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee through December 11th giving you the chance to make a difference in the lives of local children.

22News has been hosting this annual campaign for more than 30 years and holds special meaning as we remember legendary reporter Sy Becker. Sy was truly a champion of our Toys for Tots campaign, and his family asked that donations be made in his honor.

Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

December 7th, 8th, and 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Make a monetary or toy donation online »

New, unwrapped toys will be distributed to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties. Toys are needed for children of all ages from babies to teens. Last year, over 38,500 toys were distributed throughout western Massachusetts, supporting nearly 37,000 kids.