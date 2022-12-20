BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts House of Representatives adjourned Tuesday in remembrance of former State Representative Stephen Kulik of Worthington.

Kulik retired from the state legislature in 2018 when he announced that he would not run for reelection. He served for 25 years, beginning in 1993, in the state’s House of Representatives as representative for the 1st Franklin District, and had served as the chair of the Ways and Means Committee.

Berkshire State Representative Smitty Pignatelli released this statement on Twitter: