BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–The Massachusetts House passed legislation Thursday reforming governance structures and oversight for the state’s two soldiers’ homes that supporters say will implement best care practices for veterans and prevent tragedies like the fatal COVID outbreak in Holyoke two years ago.

The bill emerged this week and comes on the heels of a reform package offered by Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and Sen. Mike Rush, who led an investigation into the deadly spring 2020 COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that left 76 residents dead.

The House voted 156-1 to advance the bill (H 4441) and send it over to the Senate for their review, but Dean Campbell was not among the bill’s supporters, opting to vote “present” instead. House Speaker Ronald Mariano briefly previewed the bill following a leadership meeting Monday afternoon. “We think we have a bill that is going to really improve the conditions in the soldiers’ homes and it will be the best thing that we can possibly do for our veterans in Massachusetts,” he said.