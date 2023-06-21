SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homelessness is growing across the country and in western Massachusetts, reaching the highest levels we have seen locally in the last five years.

Springfield is one of the many communities across western Massachusetts to see a sharp increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. According to data, more than 3,300 people across the four western Massachusetts counties are unhoused, that’s the highest number in five years.

That data comes from the seventh annual Regional Gathering of the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness held last month, and marks a 24-percent increase over 2021.

The issue is worst for people of color. Black and Latino people account for almost two-thirds of unhoused people locally, while accounting for less than a fifth of the general population.

Economic factors play a huge role in these growing statistics, as does a sharp increase in the number of eviction filings in western Massachusetts.