CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 4th of July celebrations are meant to be a time of entertainment, but can also be dreadful to some. As the sounds, intense light, or smells can cause distress among individuals, particularly Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The National Center for PTSD says PTSD is slightly more common among Veterans than civilians. A report from the National Center for PTSD shows that 7 out of every 100 Veterans (or 7%) will have PTSD. While 6 out of every 100 adults (or 6%) will have PTSD in their lifetime.

According to the National Center for PTSD, Veterans who have been through a fair amount of trauma may find certain sights or smells at fireworks shows to be triggering. Additionally, fireworks can cue memories of combat, explosions, intense fires, or gun violence.

How to tell if someone is in distress

The National Center for PTSD says whether or not the fireworks were expected and you know you’re in a safe setting, trauma reminders can still be activated. Ways to tell if you are feeling distressed, according to National Center for PTSD:

Strong reactions to the sound of fireworks (or ceremonial gun or cannon fire)

Strong reactions to flashing lights common with fireworks

Feeling on edge or jittery

Feeling jumpy or easily startled by loud noises

Flashbacks, or feeling as if the traumatic event is happening again

Feeling numb or emotionally distant during celebrations

Feeling as if you can’t control the situation or as if you are blindsided

Using alcohol or drugs to push away unwanted thoughts

For Veterans, the National Center for PTSD recommends focusing on the meaning of military-related holidays that supports self-care. Another method is for Veterans to remind themselves that it took time to train themselves to be on alert to all threats, and it will take time to re-train themselves to not be on high alert when there is no threat.

How to help

National Center for PTSD also suggests the following on how family and friends can be a support system to those with a strong reaction to fireworks: