Why did Smith and Wesson choose Tennessee?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith and Wesson, one of the most recognizable gun manufacturers in the world, is moving its headquarters from Springfield to Tennessee.

They settled on the town of Maryville for their future home, a move they’re thinking will put them in a much better situation.

Smith and Wesson have been making guns in Springfield since before the Civil War, so why would they leave now and head down south? Well along with Massachusetts’ proposed legislation that would ban the production of their firearms, the company pointed out the improved qualify of life and cheaper cost of living in Tennessee, one of nine states that also doesn’t have an income tax.



“Tennessee makes incredible tax incentives available for any company looking to go there, a great example the ford motor company going to Tennessee bypassing, Kentucky, Louisiana, and many others that were contending,” said Political Consultant, Tony Cignoli.

As far as their employees, there are 750 that will either have to relocate to Tennessee or find work elsewhere.



Cignoli added, “There is an argument there is a need for skilled labor like these Smith and Wesson workers, but that remains to be seen, how does that work?”

Work has already started in assisting these workers and the Springfield delegation is also stepping up to help.



“There are many other opportunities for people looking for employment. and I think there’s an opportunity here in Springfield to use ARPA funds to get people either retrained, and to prepare them for a career,” said State Representative and Springfield City Councilor, Orlando Ramos.

The Eastman Chemical Company in Indian Orchard is also ready to help Smith and Wesson skilled workers, possibly offering job opportunities when the time comes for them to move on from Smith and Wesson’s Springfield manufacturing facility.