CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — We are still waiting on a decision from the Supreme Court that could put restrictions on the abortion pill Mifepristone. However, how will this potential ruling affect people in the Commonwealth?

The Supreme Court was supposed to issue this ruling on Wednesday but moved the deadline to midnight on Friday. This decision will decide whether or not women will face restrictions on getting the abortion pill while a legal challenge to it’s FDA approval goes on. This anticipated ruling is coming less than a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the war over reproductive rights heating up across the country.

The drug first won approval in 2000 and is available by mail in states that allow it. It can be taken up to 10 weeks in a pregnancy and works by blocking the hormone progesterone. Whatever the ruling may be, it will have little effect here in Massachusetts, where the Healey administration has taken several proactive steps to protect access and distribution of the abortion drug, even stockpiling it.

While the deadline is Friday at midnight to make this ruling, there is a chance that they delay the decision once again, giving themselves additional time to deliberate.