How daylight savings time impacts your sleep

(WWLP) – We switch to daylight saving time Sunday as we “spring forward” one hour. Daylight saving time was originally introduced to take better advantage of natural daylight and minimize the use of artificial light in the evening to save energy.

We are just hours away from making the switch to Daylight Saving Time when 2 a.m becomes 3 a.m Sunday morning. Most of your clocks will adjust one hour forward automatically, but you still may need to adjust some clocks like microwaves, ovens and your car clock manually before you go to bed Saturday night.

This time change means you lose an hour of sleep, but most of you won’t notice this much until Monday when you’re back to work. To counteract the loss of sleep, your best bet is to go to bed one hour earlier than you usually would tonight to get yourself ready for the time change. You’ll want to change the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors too.

This is more of a daylight shift. It means the sun will rise roughly one hour later on Sunday morning but also set roughly one hour later Sunday evening.

Sunrise Sunday is at 7:13 a.m, but the sun doesn’t set until 6:49 p.m.