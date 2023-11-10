CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Day is Saturday, a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served in the military. We celebrate and honor America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice.

Back in 1921, an unknown World War I American soldier was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Similar ceremonies also happened in England and France, all of them taking place on November 11th.

Now, Veterans Day occurs every year on November 11th in honor of the “eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month” in 1918 that signaled the end of “the war to end all wars,” known as Armistice Day.

Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance and November 11th became a national holiday in 1938. Then In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, living or dead, but especially gives thanks to those that are still with us. Every Veterans Day, Arlington National Cemetery holds a memorial service at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier who was first honored there back in 1921, setting the stage for what is now a national holiday celebrated each year on November 11th.

We here at 22News want to thank all the Veterans who served our country and helped protect us in times of war and peace.