CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking severe thunderstorms through western Massachusetts Monday.
It is important to know the warning signs when it comes to severe thunderstorms. What is the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning?
A watch means all the ingredients are there for severe weather, but there is no severe weather ongoing or immediately imminent. A watch is issued when there is at least 50 percent confidence of a weather parameter meeting warning criteria within 36 to 48 hours.
A warning is issued when there is at least 80 percent confidence the event is ongoing or will be very soon.
A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a particular storm has wind gusts over 58 mph and/or hail at least an inch in diameter. It’s important to note that when a severe thunderstorm warning is canceled, it does not mean the storm is over. Rather, it means the storm has weakened below those criteria — so strong winds, and smaller hail are still possible.
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is. With WWLP mobile apps, you can be in the know, but choose to focus and limit your notifications to what you care about.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7 Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team