How do you prepare for severe thunderstorms?

(WWLP) – Whether you’re on the road or at home, storms and extreme weather can be dangerous so here are ways you can prepare.

Priscilla Ress, spokesperson for Eversource says it’s always good to prepare and alert before a storm hits.

“A lot of times the weather comes in and it just blasts right in,” Ress said. “There’s the wind and it comes in faster and it knocks down trees which take down power lines.”

You can prepare for a storm before it hits by building an emergency kit with essential items to meet the needs of you and your family. You can also stock up on water and non-perishables, such as canned goods and pet food. Make sure you have adequate medical supplies and prescriptions for yourself and your pets.

Jennifer Guglielmo of Northampton said she and her husband do their best to prepare for any kind of storm.

“The way we prepare is we do have water,” Guglielmo said. “We have those big five gallons of water in the basement, like six of them just in case something were to happen.”

It’s also a good idea to keep a battery-powered radio handy so you can listen for emergencies and updates. Also, make sure you have fresh batteries and flashlights, and don’t forget a first aid kit.