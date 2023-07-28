CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday’s powerful storms caused extensive tree damage across the region. 22News is working for you with tips on how to spot a weak or dying tree on your property.

Fallen trees caused damage to homes and fences and took down powerlines. According to Robb Wallace of Wallace Tree Service, it’s important to take stock of the trees on your property to prevent this kind of damage. He met 22News by a tree that fell during a recent storm. He said the huge tree that fell was a twin tree and they are easy to spot.

“One of the most obvious signs is what they call co-dependent stem, which is a double tree that generally comes apart in heavy wind or lots or rain ’cause rain adds weight to the leaves,” explained Wallace. “It’s fairly obvious – if you see twin trunks in your yard on a tree – it’s generally unsafe.”

Wallace added that moisture gets in at the point where the two trunks join, further weakening the tree. He says to also be on the lookout for trees that are leaning on your property, or have bulbous growths – called burls – which can be an indication of rot.