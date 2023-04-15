CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not only has the month of April been very warm but we are also well below normal amounts when it comes to rainfall.

The big story this month so far has been the well above average temperatures but when it comes to rain, we haven’t seen much of the well known April showers.

So far this month we have seen .28″ of rain while our average for the month of April is 3.7″. That is a deficit of 3.42.”

As for the drought monitor, most of New England is not currently under a drought but if this dry weather continues, expect the drought risk increase over the next few weeks