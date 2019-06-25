How DUI’s impact driving records

(WWLP) – The West Springfield driver involved in the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire was stopped on suspicion of drunk driving twice in the past.

The first was an incident in Westfield in 2013. The second was just last month in East Windsor, Connecticut.

Zhukovskyy’s lawyer, in that case, said he denies being intoxicated and plans to fight the charge.

22News called Westfield transport to ask whether Zhukovskyy’s criminal record was looked at when he was hired, but no one answered the phone and the voicemail was full.

Lawyer William O’Neil told 22News, in Massachusetts a DUI conviction stays on a criminal record for life.

Penalties start with a possible one-year license suspension for a first offense and increase with each subsequent offense.

“As you move up the line in terms of convictions, you’re looking at possible jail time. however, it’s usually the financial costs that are more impactful,” O’Neil said.

Fines alone can reach up to $15,000 for a third offense. Starting after a third offense, a DUI changes from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Police have not said what caused the New Hampshire crash, or if drugs or alcohol were involved.