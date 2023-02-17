WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the train derailment in Ohio, we’re hearing a local firefighter’s perspective on the dangers that come with responding to an emergency of that size.

The Governor of Ohio said the only contamination they’re aware of at this time is a waterway near the crash site but environmental experts have not found contaminants near any of the 500 homes they’ve tested.

Of the 50 cars that derailed, ten held hazardous material. When you’re dealing with dangerous chemicals, it can pose a risk to first responders.

22News spoke with West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, he said firefighters are trained to look for hazardous material markings if they respond to a tanker crash or derailment. Spear said in these situations, the type of chemical is important.

“The things that we’re looking for are going to be what is in and on the train and then secondly what are our resources? Do we have enough to mitigate the situation,” said Lt. Spear.

In Massachusetts, a large enough spill must be reported to the state’s Department of Environmental Protections.

Closer to home, many residents in Connecticut were concerned after reporting a weird smell in the air and a residue on cars Friday morning. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a statement Friday saying they have been measuring the air quality since the derailment two weeks ago and they have so far not seen any impacts in Connecticut.