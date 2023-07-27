CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This summer’s rain and flooding has had an impact on the availability of local produce. 22News went to farms stands Thursday to see what crops are available and learn where inventory is low.

It’s been a difficult summer for local farmers. Flooding and wet weather has destroyed thousands of acres of crops throughout western Massachusetts and now, customers are seeing the impact while food shopping.

“You still see quantities, but you are not seeing the piles of tomatoes, the piles of cukes and I think all the flood and all the storms have really affected our farmers,” said Alzira Costa of Chicopee.

Karen Randall, the owner of Randall’s Farms, talks to at least three farmers a day. She said the rain has made produce such as tomatoes, green peppers and eggplant late. Corn can get damaged with too much wind and berries with too much water… all of this has made availability spotty.

“The consumer is going to have to recognize that everything isn’t going to be available all the time and it’s not going to be perfect. Because there’s going to be damage from rain and wind and things can’t grow as perfectly beautiful as we like to buy them,” said Karen.

It’s not just summer crops that are impacted by the weather, its fall crops as well, including apples, pumpkins and butternut squash.

Shoppers like Carol Livingstone of Chicopee make a point to shop locally and support farmers. She’s noticed a difference on store shelves as well, “Not everything is available. I usually like to get local peppers, you know everything that’s local this time of year, and not as many things are available. Somethings are smaller and you have to come early if you want to get what you want.”

And it’s not only this summer’s flooding that has affected crop availability, it’s the late May frost as well.