How flushing goldfish, other items could lead to sewer system problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a common occurrence: a goldfish dies, and it is flushed down the toilet.

However, a viral photo shows the damaging effects of flushing fish, dead or alive. The photo shows a 14-inch goldfish that was found in the Niagara River in New York downstream of a wastewater treatment plant.

The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeep said scientists have estimated that tens of thousands of goldfish are living in the Great Lakes across America. Goldfish can destroy the habitats of native fish and survive all year in a watershed.

However, goldfish aren’t the only problematic things being flushed down toilets.

According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, fats, oils, and grease are the leading cause of sewer backups into basements. When items containing fat, oil, or grease are washed down the sink or toilet it coats and sticks to the inside of sewer pipes.

The department said residents should never pour grease down sink drains or toilets, instead, grease should be dumped into a waxed food container and thrown in the trash.

Other commonly flushed items that can cause clogs and backups are:

Disposable wipes

Paper towels

Feminine products

Cotton balls

Dental floss

Diapers

Flushable, according to the department, is not the same as disposable.

Disposable wipes commonly flushed down toilets do not dissolve and instead accumulate in the sewer causing backups and clogs. The only things that should be flushed are toilet paper and human waste.

Not only are clean up and repairs to the sewer system expensive and unhealthy, but they also increase the department’s operation and can result in higher sewer bills for people in the town or city you live in.