SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent active shooter incident at Atlanta’s Northside Hospital Medical has raised concerns regarding the safety of hospitals, especially in western Massachusetts.

The Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency recommends hospitals select optimal shelter-in-place locations, implement facility-wide notification systems with signage, and evacuate lockdown procedures.

Baystate Health sent 22News a statement about their precautions, which said in part, “Baystate Health takes the safety and health of our patients and employees very seriously, and we are continually updating our security protocols,” said Monica M. Wynne, Baystate Health Sr. Director of Security, Parking, Transportation & Emergency Preparedness.