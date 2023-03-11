CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are seeing some snow falling across western Massachusetts Saturday morning.

Snow is still falling with some big wet flakes outside, but as the air and ground temperature stays warm, the snow is not really sticking and this lack of accumulation is part of a bigger trend.

According to research from UMass, this current winter is tied for the warmest on record and we’re still well below the average snowfall up to this point of the year. This winter, the average temperature is 33.7 degrees which is 7.9 above the 1901-2000 average.

For the Northeast, this winter ties 2015-2016 for the second warmest on record. Winters in Massachusetts have warmed at a rate of 3.9 F per century, approximately 5.0 F total over the 128-year period of record.

But with western Massachusetts having seen two snow events in the past week, some more light snow this morning, and a possible storm early next week, this winter has suddenly become much more active.

Our 22News Storm Team will have continuing coverage on the weather Saturday morning and what we may have in store early next week.