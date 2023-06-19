CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the country this weekend celebrated Juneteenth with cookouts, parades, and other community gatherings.

Juneteenth is a historic day in American history, civil rights activists believe that celebrating and memorializing this holiday reaffirms the country’s quest for equality.

Over the years, Juneteenth celebrations have widely expanded across the country since the day became a national holiday in 2021. This afternoon, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present a Juneteenth Concert at Springfield Symphony Hall.

The event is free and open to the community and will be conducted by Kevin Scott, who led the orchestra during January’s “Audacity of Hope” performance.

22News spoke with the Juneteenth Jubilee Committee about the importance of having events that recognize this holiday.

“It’s a day of us coming together celebrating and just unity harmonizing the black community we are a people who accept all people even at times when all people don’t accept us. But we’re still this loving community and we want everyone to be a part of this wonderful celebration,” said Kaine Compton, a Jubilee Committee member.

This weekend there were a variety of events that recognized this historic day, from the raising of the Juneteenth flag at Springfield’s Mason Square to a Juneteenth Jubilee at the town common.

Community leaders want to create a space where people can reflect, recognize and celebrate one another and create harmony amongst everyone throughout our community. Have conversations with our younger generations about what happened so that they are able to continue this tradition for many years to come.