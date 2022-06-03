SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices reached a record high Friday, and as the spike continues people are scrambling to adjust their budgets to afford other general living expenses.

“We’re at a record level today, as we do this interview prices in Massachusetts averaged four-eighty-four a gallon statewide and that’s the highest prices we’ve ever seen.” Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast told 22News that soaring gas prices are taking a toll on everyday travel.

“AAA surveyed some of our members and asked them, are these prices going to affect your travel plans? A large majority of people said yes, they will. That doesn’t mean people aren’t necessarily going to travel. They’re just going to find ways to save in other places.” Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast

The climbing fuel costs have left folks with no other choice. In fact, some residents are considering other means of travel. Valerie Aponte says, “I already took my two bicycles out and I cleaned them out and I’m ready to hop on them and a little exercise doesn’t hurt anybody.”

If taking a bike to work isn’t feasible, AAA Northeast recommends simply driving less if possible, keeping your vehicle well-maintained, and driving a bit slower.