CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some guidance from Mayo Clinic on just how long to keep your thanksgiving leftovers.

First, once you’ve finished eating, make sure leftovers get into the fridge within two hours of being at room temperature.

Once they’re in the fridge, left-overs are good for up to 3 to 4 days. Any longer and they could start growing bacteria that may make you sick. Mayo Clinic doctors say even if the food doesn’t taste, smell, or look bad, it could still be unsafe to eat.

They say in the freezer, food can be good for up to 6 months.