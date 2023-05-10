CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend is Mother’s Day when it’s all about getting Mom something as special as she is.

If you usually spoil Mom on Mother’s Day, you’re not alone. Many of us splurge on jewelry, flowers, candy, or even dinner to honor Mom this time of year. The average person is expected to spend nearly $274 this year.

The National Retail Federation predicts that consumers will spend $35.7 billion for Mother’s Day this year, nearly $4 billion more than the previous from last year. Most of the shoppers planning to celebrate Mother’s Day said that they will purchase classic gifts for the holiday, like flowers and greeting cards.

Mother’s Day remains a major holiday for flower retailers. Some businesses can see up to 10 times as many sales as a typical week on Mother’s Day, and double the sales of Valentine’s Day. Whether you are looking for flowers, sweets, or jewelry, businesses are gearing up to face supply and demand this weekend.

“We have tons of spring flowers everything from beautiful Roses, Carnations, and Tulips. We have tons of plants outdoor plants hanging plants. If mom loves to get in the garden during this time of the year so we have a lot of stuff like that ready to do. We have tons of green indoor plants and a lot of giftware there’s a little bit of everything here,” said Heather Sullivan, the owner of Durocher Florist.

Durocher Florist has everything you need to make sure you find the perfect gift for not only your mom but for the other special ladies in your life, whether it’s your sister, aunt, cousin, or grandma.

Durocher encourages shoppers to come in soon. They’ll be open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fulfill all of your Mother’s Day needs. So last-minute shoppers don’t fret, there is still time to find the perfect personalized gift that’s just as special as she is!