CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parts of western Massachusetts picked up quite a bit of much-needed rain Thursday night.

Rainfall Totals from Thursday’s storms

East Longmeadow: 1.74″

Westfield: 1.71″

Chicopee: 1.65″

Southampton: 1.87″

Hampden 1.73″

In just a couple of hours, some spots picked up between 1 and a half and two inches of rain. As far as our drought goes, we continue to have moderate drought conditions across western Massachusetts, the exception far western portions of Berkshire County where we are seeing abnormally dry conditions.

Connecticut River Valley in Significant Drought Status

Here is a look at the Massachusetts Drought Status Map and it shows Berkshire County in a Mild Drought. Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties are in a Significant Drought, and Worcester County and northeastern Massachusetts are in the Critical Drought Category.

(Mass.gov)

Western Massachusetts Water Restrictions:

Adams

Easthampton

Greenfield

Montague

Northampton

Orange

Shelburne

Southwick

Ware

West Springfield

Williamstown

(Mass.gov)

Restriction Information

For Region in Level 2 – Significant Drought:

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use;

Limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, to be used only after 5:00 p.m. or before 9:00 a.m. one day a week.

Immediate Steps for Communities:

Adopt and implement the state’s nonessential outdoor water use restrictions for drought.

Limit or prohibit installation of new sod, seeding, and/or landscaping; washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing; operation of non-recirculating fountains; filling of swimming pools, hot tubs, and backyard informal rinks.

Implement drought or seasonal water rates.

Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users and identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication;

Provide timely information to local residents and businesses;

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply; and

Develop a local drought management plan.

