Mass. (WWLP) – We are now approaching the end of April which typically can be one of our wettest months of the year in the Pioneer Valley. But so far for April of 2023, it has been on the drier and warmer side.

The 22News Storm has a look at how much rain we have seen so far this month.

This month we have seen .74″ at Westover Airbase in Chicopee and our average for April is 3.7″. This leaves us with a deficit of 2.96.”

While we have another week before the month ends, there is the chance for some rain in the forecast so hopefully we can cut into the rain deficit as we head into May.