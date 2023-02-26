CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw some light snow Saturday which left between a coating to 2″ for most, leaving some slick spots Sunday morning, especially on untreated surfaces.
Here is a list of snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Saturday:
Hampden County
• Chicopee: 2.0″
• West Springfield: 2.0″
• Westfield: 1.9″
• Ludlow: 1.5″
• Chester: 1.0″
Franklin County
• New Salem: 2.5″
Roads are getting coated in snow. Snow will continue for the early afternoon pic.twitter.com/yR1v74Nzi6— Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) February 25, 2023
