CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw some light snow Saturday which left between a coating to 2″ for most, leaving some slick spots Sunday morning, especially on untreated surfaces.

Here is a list of snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Saturday:

Hampden County

• Chicopee: 2.0″

• West Springfield: 2.0″

• Westfield: 1.9″

• Ludlow: 1.5″

• Chester: 1.0″

Franklin County

• New Salem: 2.5″

Roads are getting coated in snow. Snow will continue for the early afternoon pic.twitter.com/yR1v74Nzi6 — Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) February 25, 2023

