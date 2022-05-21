CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our bodies always need to stay hydrated, but this is particularly true on a hot day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday. The heat index could make it feel close to 100 degrees at times.

It’s important to know if you’re experiencing something like a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. The best way to avoid these symptoms is by staying hydrated and knowing when to cool off by either heading to the shade or inside.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:

Feeling faint or dizzy

Excessive Sweating

Cool, pale or clammy skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Heat Stroke Symptoms:

Throbbing headache

No Sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

May lose consciousnesses

Nausea or vomiting

(CDC)

Make sure to drink plenty of water the next two days to stay hydrated, and to take breaks from the warmth outside in air conditioning if possible.

How much water you should be drinking?

Hydrate before working in the heat, it will be easier for your body to stay hydrated throughout the day.

The CDC recommends drinking 1 cup (8 ounces) of water every 15-20 minutes while working in the heat. They also state not to drink more than 48 ounces per hour. Drinking too much water or energy drinks can cause a medical emergency because the concentration of salt in the blood becomes too low.

After work, it will help replace the fluids lost through sweat.

Dehydration is a lack of water. Dehydration can make you irritable, alter your energy level, and your ability to think clearly. Without enough water, your body can’t function the way it should. Kidney stones may develop if you are dehydrated chronically.

Very dark urine is an indicator of dehydration. Other signs include headaches and feeling dizzy.