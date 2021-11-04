How often do you check your car tires?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) As the temperature drops there are a few things to check before you leave to work or school. Colder weather means it’s time to check your tire pressure!

Cold temperatures cause the air in your tires to compress reducing the pressure which can be a safety hazard and cause extra wear on your tires.

“For every 10 degrees the temperature goes down, your tire pressure could drop by one or two degrees. So if it is 50 during the day and 30 at night, you could lose about 4 pounds of air,” said Daniel Greenberg, owner of Greenberg City Tire.

To avoid damage to your car or extra wear on your tire make sure to closely monitor your pressure levels. And for those who have newer car models your vehicle may notify you when it is time to add some extra pressure.