CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain and intense winds made their way through western Massachusetts this weekend.

Climate change is expected to worsen the frequency, intensity, and impacts of some types of extreme weather events, putting New England’s distinctive four seasons at risk.

‘We’re breaking records in temperatures and humidity all across the country and water it’s here and it’s a scary thing it’s too bad,” said Suzie Kotaro of Connecticut.

On Sunday, the 22News Storm Team issued back-to-back severe weather alerts for flash flooding thunderstorms and even a tornado watch.

“The flood is certainly the biggest concern, I mean the problem I guess. You can always have a tornado possibility but the flooding is going to be serious there’s no way,” said Mark Sherry or Holyoke.

All of these severe weather events have people concerned about the future. People emphasize the strong impact the climate crisis continues to have here in the Pioneer Valley.

“I know that a lot of people try to downplay or even ignore the effects of climate change but it’s hard to say that it’s not affecting it and us and it will continue to and it’s scary as to what’s going to happen in the future,” said Sherry.

“I guess there’s so much the earth can handle. We’re smiling but it’s really intense when you look at the whole country and the world and how it’s affecting globally,” said Kotaro.