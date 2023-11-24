HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the busiest shopping days of the year is here, Black Friday, where the day offers a wide variety of deals on holiday gifts.

As Thanksgiving comes to a close, many people are finishing up their leftovers and getting ready to shop till they drop on Black Friday.

There are plenty of sales going on right now, but before you even step foot in a store, you want to make sure you’ve done your homework.

You can compare prices online before heading to your favorite stores or you can download a smartphone app that lets you scan bar codes or QR codes to get discounts and score coupons.S Many shoppers want to go in with a plan.

During Black Friday, many major retailers offer exclusive doorbuster deals or deeply discounted goods. If you are trying to stick to a budget, try to have an idea of what you’re looking to buy and what things you can hold off on getting.

Consumer Reports shopping experts say that when you shop really does matter. Black Friday is still the best time to get a discount on a new TV. Saturday is when you can expect to see the deepest discounts on laptops. On Sunday, toys and apparel will be at their best prices.

If you are planning to hit the stores, make sure you are heading out early to score some of those deals so you’re able to secure a decent parking spot.