SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools is seeking input from the community for its upcoming budget process for the Fiscal year 2023 with an online survey.

The survey is on the Springfield Public Schools website. The survey asks participants to rank a number of school-related programs in the order of importance and asks for suggestions to reduce the deficit. The survey was developed and implemented at the request of the School Committee and will remain online until next Friday, March 25.

The following questions are included on the survey:

1. What is your relationship with the Springfield Public Schools?

2. Please rank the student-based programs or services listed below in the order that you consider their importance.

3. Please rank the support programs or services listed below in the order that you consider their importance.

4. Please use the space below to suggest any potential measures to reduce the deficit.

5. Please use the space below to suggest any areas where further investment is needed.

6. Please provide any additional thoughts or comments that may be useful to Springfield Public Schools during the FY-2023 budgeting process.