WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield is receiving $900,000 from the state’s opioid settlement agreement and they’re asking for public input on how to spend it.

A survey is being circulated that asks residents about how the opioid crisis has affected them and the priorities for dealing with it. You can find the survey on the West Springfield town website.

The settlement agreement will span through 2038.