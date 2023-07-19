CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation fell to three percent in June, which means shoppers may finally be experiencing some relief at the grocery store.

Rising food prices have been among the biggest drivers of inflation since 2020, with a combination of labor shortages and supply chain issues causing major spikes in your grocery bills.

inflation has been slowing in the past year and the latest data shows the cost of groceries isn’t rising as fast as they once were. But they are still pretty costly. Food prices rose 6.7% between May 2022 and May 2023, according to the most recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Common household items, like eggs, have gone down but other things at the supermarket have gone up, like the price of fruits vegetables, and even condiments. People with fixed incomes or jobs with low-paying wages are still struggling to put food on the table.

“It’s a little more reasonable but not anything to jump up and down over because you can find price differences in an item of over a dollar or two dollars, sometimes depending on the sales they have. It’s a good time to stock up you never know what’s going to happen especially in today’s economy,” said Beverly Pierce of West Springfield.

Food prices are rising because of several factors, everything from inflation, high labor costs, and

the war in Ukraine. Russian officials have halted the Ukraine grain deal that allowed vital food shipments to continue moving across the black sea during the war. Since we have a global trade market, some food items may continue to increase.