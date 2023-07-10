CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA just approved a new drug to slow Alzheimer’s.

The new drug called Leqembi marks a major move, it’s the first time that a drug has been granted full approval to slow down the progression of this disease that affects over 6.7 million people in the United States.

The downside is some of the concerns about its safety, the cost of the drug, as well as its accessibility. Leqembi targets a type of protein in the brain that scientists believe to be one of the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s disease.

So how does the drug work? It does not cure Alzheimer’s, unfortunately, there is no cure for this disease. And the drug doesn’t improve patients’ memories or cognitive abilities.

What it can do is slow down cognitive decline in patients who are in the early stages of the disease. The illness was slowed down by 27 percent over an 18-month period. In clinical trials, nearly 2,000 patients within the early stages of the disease, showed progress but this drug has mixed reviews.

For one, the side effects include things like brain swelling and brain bleeding. The price is close to $27,000 a year if you don’t have insurance.

Again this is the first Alzheimer’s drug that’s been granted full approval so despite some of the safety concerns it gives people and researchers hope.

