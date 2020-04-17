How the snow on the way could impact the growing season

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cool and bright day Friday and it continues to look more and more like spring with the grass getting greener, the flowers blooming and the trees budding. The big question is if the winter weather in the forecast will cause any issues.

But the snow we have on the way shouldn’t have much of an impact.

“It’s going to slow things down from the seeding aspect so if there is any seeding or seed that’s in place it’s going to cool the soil temperatures off where the soil temperatures would typically need to be 50-55 degrees for a seed to germinate. The colder soil temperature will slow the seed germination down, perhaps a week or so,” said Gary Courchesne the owner of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

The moisture the snow provides will help the grass grow.

Even though we didn’t have much snow this winter, Courchesne said they are prepared to deal with the snow.

“Of course it’s going to snow in April it didn’t snow all winter but April it’s going to snow go figure but we are getting ready we actually we pulled the plows out this morning just in case,” said Gary Courchesne.

On average we get a little over 1.5″ inches of snow during the month of April in the Springfield area but that usually falls during the beginning of the month.