1  of  3
Breaking News
Investigation on Ferry Street in Easthampton Arrest made in 2018 Holyoke homicide case Baystate Health: 3,401 individuals tested for COVID-19, 749 tested positive
Watch Live
2:30PM: Governor Baker, state heath officials provide COVID-19 update Friday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

How the snow on the way could impact the growing season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cool and bright day Friday and it continues to look more and more like spring with the grass getting greener, the flowers blooming and the trees budding. The big question is if the winter weather in the forecast will cause any issues.

But the snow we have on the way shouldn’t have much of an impact.

“It’s going to slow things down from the seeding aspect so if there is any seeding or seed that’s in place it’s going to cool the soil temperatures off where the soil temperatures would typically need to be 50-55 degrees for a seed to germinate. The colder soil temperature will slow the seed germination down, perhaps a week or so,” said Gary Courchesne the owner of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

The moisture the snow provides will help the grass grow.

Even though we didn’t have much snow this winter, Courchesne said they are prepared to deal with the snow.

“Of course it’s going to snow in April it didn’t snow all winter but April it’s going to snow go figure but we are getting ready we actually we pulled the plows out this morning just in case,” said Gary Courchesne.

On average we get a little over 1.5″ inches of snow during the month of April in the Springfield area but that usually falls during the beginning of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today