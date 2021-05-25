How the world has changed in one year since George Floyd was killed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a police officer.

One year ago, George Floyd was murdered in Minnesota after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, killing Floyd.

“George Floyd should go down in history that broke the neck of police racism, police brutality and police illegality.” Rev. Al Sharpton, Civil Rights Activist

The video of the murder, filmed by a teenager, brought the Black Lives Matter movement back to life and sparked international protests against police brutality.

Volunteers painted Court Street in Springfield with the words “Black Lives Matter” and protests filled the streets on Springfield demanding police reform.

Now, over 30 states including Massachusetts, created new laws limiting the force police can use. In Massachusetts, lawmakers passed a bill banning chokeholds and limiting the use of tear gas.

“Not only did it galvanize people all across America. It galvanized people all across the world to say we’re better than this.” Ben Crump, Floyd family attorney

Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 25. The US House passed a bill named after Floyd that would limit use of force and make it easier to prosecute police officers for crimes. It now needs to be approved by the senate.