CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning May 3rd of next year, Americans over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant license to fly domestically.

A standard state ID or driver’s license that is not the new security-enhanced form of identification will no longer be sufficient to board flights. The requirement has been set to begin for years in efforts to increase security measures after 9/11.

Only around 43 percent of state-issued licenses are REAL ID compliant, according to the Department of Homeland Security. How to tell if you already have a Real ID, there will be a star located in the right-hand corner of your current license.

To obtain a real ID you will have to visit your local RMV to switch your ID over. You can also find the exact list of requirements on the RMV website.

Massachusetts REAL ID Checklist

Applicants must provide proof of legal name, Social Security number, Massachusetts residency, and two forms of your address. All documents must be originals, photocopies and laminated documents will not be accepted. A document cannot be used to prove more than one requirement.

Acceptable documents for these cards include a valid passport, birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad, valid permanent resident card, U.S. certificate of naturalization, unexpired employment authorization document or foreign passport with a valid U.S. visa.