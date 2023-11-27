CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As a result of rising interest rates, it will likely be more costly for consumers to carry holiday debt this year.

CNBC reports consumers will spend around $620 on holiday gifts this year. Credit cards are popular for these types of purchases, but if you have a higher interest rate, your debt might take longer to pay off.

According to Bankrate data, the average credit card interest rate has risen from 16% to nearly 21% since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates three years ago.​​ And those already carrying balances from last year’s holiday spending, could sink further if they don’t get a handle on their debt.

“Some experts will say you want to pay the lowest bills off first so you feel like you making progress,” said Gordon Oliver, Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp. “Other experts say pay the highest interest balance as much you can pay the least amount of interest, but it’s all about having a plan and dividing the balance by the number of months you want to take to pay it off and then adding the interest to that payment.”

When going into this year’s holiday shopping, Oliver recommends creating a budget to keep from overspending.

