How to avoid porch pirates from stealing your packages

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holiday season approaches, it is expected more people will be shopping online, and packages will be sent to homes. 22News is reminding you to be on the look out for porch pirates.

A porch pirate is someone who steals packages left on other people’s porches or near front doors, and millions of Americans are affected by it annually.

Experts say that there are ways to protect your packages, including requiring a signature for delivery. Experts also recommend to ask delivery services to drop the package off at a back or side door or even consider having it delivered to your workplace. Installing video security systems can also help stop thieves.