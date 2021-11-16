How to cut heating costs as cold weather sets in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather becomes cooler, more people are turning the heat up. 22News has the tips on how you can cut costs on your energy bill.

According to experts, homeowners can save money by “winter-izing’ their home. That includes making sure any cracks in the basement are filled, and that all storm windows are down. Also, double insulating your windows can help keep the heat in your home.

Homeowners can cut heating bills by turning their thermostat back 7-10 percent for eight hours a day, like when you’re sleeping or not at home.

Dan Frye of Springfield told 22News how he keeps his heating costs down, “We keep it cooler during the day and then when we are home we turn up the heat a little bit. So we have been relying on blankets and warm drinks and things like that to help out more.”

Experts also say do not block your radiators or heating vents with furniture or draperies. Keep your radiators, and baseboard heaters dirt and dust-free.