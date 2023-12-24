CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During a holiday party or get-together, it’s nice to be able to have a fire going either in your fireplace or wood stove.

The ashes from a fireplace or a wood stove can remain hot enough to start a fire for hours after the fire is put out. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding everyone of safety tips when it comes to disposing of the ashes.

It is very important to let the ashes cool to dispose of them and shovel them in a metal can with a tight lid. That way if the ashes are still warm, it won’t melt the plastic of regular trash cans. Also, do not place the ashes into a paper bag or cardboard box. The ashes and embers can

stay hot for days and ignite combustibles.

The next step is dousing the ashes with water and placing the can at least 10 feet away from your home or building.

Mass.gov provides additional home heating safety tips that everyone should follow:

Chimney and Woodstove Safety

You need a building permit before installing fireplaces, wood, pellet, or coal-burning stoves.

Your local building inspector must inspect new fireplaces, and wood, pellet, or coal-burning stoves before they are used as required by the Massachusetts State Building Code.

Allow for at least 36 inches of clearance around the appliance to prevent combustibles from coming into contact with a heat source. This is the 3-foot circle of safety.

Solid fuel heating appliances cannot share a common flue with chimney flues used by another solid fuel, fossil fuel, or gas fire appliance.

A qualified mason should inspect the chimney and flue before the stove is used and annually. Cracks in the flue or mortar joints can allow flames and heated gases to get into living spaces.

Make sure the wood stove is three feet from anything that can burn.

Do not burn paper in the wood stove.

Put the fire out before going to sleep or leaving your home.

Fireplaces

Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers from jumping out.

Do not burn paper.

Put the fire out before going to bed or leaving home.