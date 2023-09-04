CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As many start heading home this Labor Day, traffic will be building on roads and highways.

In this final hurrah of summer, many people visited friends and family, enjoyed local attractions, and hit the beach. And a lot of those people took their cars!

According to AAA Northeast, more than 85 percent of Labor Day travelers drove to their destinations. And while many think of today as the busiest travel day, AAA warns of Tuesday.

They predict even more people will take to the roads on Tuesday to get home.

Collen Gazard tells 22News how one can beat any traffic, “get up and leave early, don’t wait until later.”

Richie Burke of Ashland adds, ” and have Waze on in your car, so you can see any traffic or any other stuff coming ahead.”

According to AAA, Tuesday between 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon and 6 p.m. in the evening, will be the worst time to travel in terms of traffic volume.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.