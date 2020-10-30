(WWLP) – Saturday is Halloween and due to the pandemic it will definitely look much different. 22News is working for you with how to have a safe and healthy Halloween.

Due to the pandemic many communities are not encouraging the traditional door to door trick or treating but there’s still ways people can have a safe and spooky time Saturday night.

How Halloween will be celebrated in western Massachusetts will depend on where you live.

Springfield and Chicopee are advising their resident not to trick or treat this year. Cities like West Springfield, Agawam and Northampton are ok with trick or treating this year as long as you go with people you live with stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask.

COVID-19 continues to rise across the state. West Springfield is one of multiple cities recently designated as a high risk community. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News how the high risk designation will cause any changes.

“Halloween is not canceled but with COVID and a higher risk we want folks to be as safe as possible. Wear a mask and be socially distanced and be respectful to the folks that don’t feel like doing it right now.”

According to the CDC higher risk activities include large costume parties held indoors and indoor haunted houses. Lower risk include virtual costume contests or painting pumpkins and having Halloween movie nights.