How to identify common bug bites and stings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring and summer has people spending more time outside, and that brings more bug bites. 22News is working for you with how to identify some of the most common ones.

A mosquito bite is followed by a small, slightly red itchy bump that disappears after a few days, unless you get an allergic reaction.

Bed bug bites may show no reaction at first, but after time will show swelling with itchy red bumps in clusters, like a rash.

Flea bites leave an itchy welt behind, normally in small bumps close together.

Red ant bites are hard to miss. They immediately cause pain and burning at the site, and leave red bumps with a white, cloudy pus inside the bump.

A bite from an uninfected tick may leave a small red bump that feels warm or sore. Don’t squeeze or crush it, as it could push infected tick fluid into your skin. Pull it out with tweezers. A bite from a Lyme disease infected tick can sometimes leave behind that infamous expanding bullseye rash.

Bee stings cause a red bump with a white color around it, and bees leave the stingers behind in the skin.

Wasp stings look similar with a red bump with a white dot in the center, and they do not leave a stinger behind.

Spider bites heavily depend on what you’re bit by, but a minor one can leave skin red, swollen, and painful. Brown recluse bites can lead to increasing pain, fever, chills and even body aches and may require medical attention.

Flies can leave behind a grouping of small, swollen itchy red bumps.

Lice are very distinct in that they can cause an itching or tickling feeling as they move around your body or scalp. They leave behind numerous small red bumps.