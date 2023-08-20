CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With school almost back in session, two groups that are affected by heat stress are young children and student-athletes.

Here’s what to look out for when sending your kids back to school. The heat index is very important. The heat index means the temperature combined with humidity to get a real idea of how hot it is outside.

When it’s more humid outside, that means there’s more water in the air and higher humidity means less evaporation. Your body won’t be able to sweat as much, which is the body‘s way of cooling itself off.

With a higher heat index it’s going to feel a lot hotter than the temperature suggests and here are some safety tips when dealing with hotter conditions. Make sure kids drink lots of water, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and stay in the AC or shade as much as possible.