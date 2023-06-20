CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Its the season where mosquitoes are becoming more active, but how do you best keep them away from your property?

Experts say, mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, and that can be right in your backyard. Make sure to check flowerpot saucers, buckets, fountains, and even trash cans, for standing water, and then dump it out.

They also breed in gutters, and even lawn or French drains. The CDC recommends using larvicides to treat large containers of water, that will not be used for drinking and cannot be covered or dumped out.