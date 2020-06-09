How to keep pets safe from wildlife

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Keeping your pets safe from wildlife is more important now that both are becoming more active with the spring and summer weather.

According to the Animal Emergency and Speciality Center, the first thing you should do to keep them safe is vaccinate them against rabies.

Coyotes are a common sight here in western Massachusetts, and most often attack cats or small dogs — so keep a close eye on them when outside. Deer generally aren’t a problem, but during mating season bucks can attack dogs that get too close. If your pet gets too close to a porcupine, they can get quilled and those can lead to infection if not removed.

Rattlesnakes have been spotted locally, and they come out more in the spring and summer. A dog can be bitten in defense, and require medical attention, but don’t forget about your outdoor cat too, as they can be seen as prey and have more serious injuries.

Keeping food out of your yard will help prevent wildlife from getting too close, along with cleaning up pet waste and trash.

If you want your pet to spend time freely outside, think about getting a fence installed if you don’t already have one.

Also when you’re outside for a hike or a walk, keep your pet leashed.