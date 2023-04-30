CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are experiencing a wetter-than-usual forecast for this time of year.

While it’s the time of year to be especially cautious in sharing the road with motorcycles and bicycles, also keep in mind general safety tips for driving in wet conditions.

AAA recommends taking it slow, avoiding braking harshly, and allowing plenty of following distance between you and the car in front of you. Massachusetts state law requires drivers to turn on their headlights whenever their windshield wipers are on. If you don’t have your headlights on in the rain, you could get a ticket.

Never use cruise control on wet roads, it can increase the risk of hydroplaning. Only a few inches of water is enough to float some cars and you can lose control in as little as three inches of water.